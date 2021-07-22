Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,997,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,574,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 89.09. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.