Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,595 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 101,346 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 74,486 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 55,407 shares during the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMC opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.06. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $681,692.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,999. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

