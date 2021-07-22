Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRGS. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $46.20 on Thursday. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Progress Software by 44.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

