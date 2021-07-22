Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on PGNY. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.90. Progyny has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.69 and a beta of 1.80.
In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $116,846.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,757,378.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,542,974 shares of company stock valued at $93,358,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Progyny by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 75,906 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 33.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after buying an additional 100,810 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Progyny by 28.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Progyny by 23.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Progyny by 234.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
