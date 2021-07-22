Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGNY. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.90. Progyny has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.69 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $116,846.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,757,378.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,542,974 shares of company stock valued at $93,358,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Progyny by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 75,906 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 33.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after buying an additional 100,810 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Progyny by 28.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Progyny by 23.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Progyny by 234.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

