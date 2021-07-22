Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $124.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

PLD opened at $126.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after acquiring an additional 315,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,317,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,487,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,550,000 after purchasing an additional 329,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,059 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

