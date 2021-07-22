Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) Trading Down 4%

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PRISY)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02.

About Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY)

Promotora de Informaciones, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of printed and audiovisual media in Spain and internationally. The company's Education segment publishes and sells educational books; and provides services and materials related to the education systems. Its Radio segment is involved in the broadcasting of advertisements; organization and management of events; and the provision of other supplementary services.

