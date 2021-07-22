ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €23.00 by Warburg Research

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.93 ($23.45).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ETR PSM opened at €16.71 ($19.65) on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a twelve month high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €17.38.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.