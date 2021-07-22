Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday.

Shares of PROSY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.97. 707,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,195. The company has a market cap of $154.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Prosus has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

