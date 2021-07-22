Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares were up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.29 and last traded at $53.29. Approximately 211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 539,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99, a PEG ratio of 96.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.89.
In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $616,049.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,842. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after buying an additional 3,297,931 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,650,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 876.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 316,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.