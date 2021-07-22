Proton (XPR) Tops One Day Volume of $2.46 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $17.56 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00047824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.27 or 0.00831611 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

XPR is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.