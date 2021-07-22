PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,506 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $42,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,525,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.41. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PTCT. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.36.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

