Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will announce $2.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $9.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $10.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $10.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.39.

PEG stock opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,485,154. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

