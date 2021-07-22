PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1,638.8% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,635 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 119,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,462.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 581,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,488,000 after buying an additional 544,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.21.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PHM opened at $52.85 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

