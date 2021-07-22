Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,045 Shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SLR Senior Investment were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SUNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

SUNS opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $251.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 137.41%. On average, research analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

