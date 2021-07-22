Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 46,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GGZ opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

