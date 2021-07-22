Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Aviat Networks worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 1,733.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $348.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.13.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

