PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.05.

PVH stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 122.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $121.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

