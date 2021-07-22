Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sonoco Products Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sonoco Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NYSE SON opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $58,696,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after buying an additional 743,963 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,244,000 after buying an additional 295,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,887,000 after buying an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

