Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Issued By KeyCorp

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Dominion Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on D. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Shares of D stock opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.03. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Dominion Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

