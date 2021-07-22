Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub expects that the construction company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.21.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

