Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Align Technology, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $735.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.64.

ALGN stock opened at $619.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $602.21. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $279.83 and a fifty-two week high of $653.86. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 107.77, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after acquiring an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,612,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

