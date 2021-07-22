Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ameren Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ameren in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

AEE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. Ameren has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 72.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

