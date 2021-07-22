Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Reduced by Desjardins (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after buying an additional 796,312 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 67,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

