Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By B. Riley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZION. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.68. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,133 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

