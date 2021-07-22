Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ardelyx, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.34.

ARDX opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $190.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 11.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 706,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 74,117 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 72.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 21,945 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

