Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%.

WTRG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

WTRG stock opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

