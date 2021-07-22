Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $63.14 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,456,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,986,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,621,181.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,773,200. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.