Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KB Home in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

KB Home stock opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.89. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in KB Home by 15.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after purchasing an additional 504,029 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $18,826,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in KB Home by 2,948.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 395,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.