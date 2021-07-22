Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Principal Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Principal Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.70. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,694,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

