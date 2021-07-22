Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Reduced by Analyst

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Oppenheimer has a “Average” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRPT. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

Freshpet stock opened at $155.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -622.28 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $86.53 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after acquiring an additional 404,131 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,153,000 after purchasing an additional 255,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,930,000 after buying an additional 112,891 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Freshpet by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,306,000 after buying an additional 29,973 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total value of $322,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,314 shares of company stock valued at $5,089,287. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.