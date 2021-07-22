Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NYSE:BK opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,102 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,714,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,182,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,012,000 after purchasing an additional 200,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

