QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 120.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in QAD were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in QAD during the first quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in QAD by 572.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in QAD during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in QAD in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in QAD in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

Get QAD alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QADA shares. TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. QAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

QADA stock opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 136.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $87.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

QAD Profile

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.