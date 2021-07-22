Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Position Increased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 188,616 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,481,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 134,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 999,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO J Joel Quadracci acquired 35,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $111,548.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,232.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The company has a market cap of $214.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.13. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

