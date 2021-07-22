Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) PT Raised to $43.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

XM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.59. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at $483,365,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $91,766,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $59,945,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $50,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

