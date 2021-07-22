Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.82 million.Qualtrics International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.010 EPS.

Shares of XM traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.91. 14,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,753. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.83.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.