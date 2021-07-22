Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.49. Quebecor shares last traded at C$33.18, with a volume of 295,018 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.14.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

