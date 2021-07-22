Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.49. Quebecor shares last traded at C$33.18, with a volume of 295,018 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.14.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

