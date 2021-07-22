Quiztok Trading Up 2.7% This Week (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $16.52 million and $1.33 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

QTCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,242,171,188 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

