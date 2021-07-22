R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RCM. TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.51. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $59,206,332.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,986,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at about $565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,477 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 91.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 384,606 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after buying an additional 34,910 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 28.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,027 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after buying an additional 86,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

