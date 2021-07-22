RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Holdings Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of RadNet worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RDNT stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.95 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

