Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives $126.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:RL opened at $110.64 on Monday. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.85. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 161.76%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $35,780,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,557,000 after buying an additional 135,931 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,320,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 258.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $1,232,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

