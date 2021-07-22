Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RANJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Randstad from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Randstad from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Randstad stock opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. Randstad has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

