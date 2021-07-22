Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

NYSE:RNGR opened at $8.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $127.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 11.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

