Raymond James Begins Coverage on Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.57.
Shares of DOCS opened at $55.69 on Monday. Doximity has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $65.42.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
See Also: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.