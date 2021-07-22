Raymond James Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AEM. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$102.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$100.95.

TSE AEM opened at C$76.80 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$69.14 and a 1 year high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of C$18.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.58.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total value of C$882,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,088,165.10. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$701,198.55. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,861,975 over the last ninety days.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

