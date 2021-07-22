Raymond James Comments on Coeur Mining, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.12.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 60.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 89.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 50,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 24,007 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

