Raymond James Comments on Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.92.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

