Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Investment analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.66. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 420.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.