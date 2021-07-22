Raymond James Lowers NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target to $42.00

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

NTGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

NTGR opened at $37.06 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $69,705.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $113,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,101 shares of company stock worth $2,235,006. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

