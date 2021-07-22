Raymond James Weighs in on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.85 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SSL. TD Securities increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.63.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$9.52 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.57 and a twelve month high of C$14.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 30.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 50.11.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,338.96. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$924,758.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

