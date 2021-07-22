Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Gap Down to $17.98

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $17.60. Realogy shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 651 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realogy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realogy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Realogy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Realogy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

